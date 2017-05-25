Team Restaurant Eve Dreams of Connecting Alexandria's Hummingbird to D.C's Wharf

Although she's currently juggling four new hospitality projects - including riverfront restaurant Hummingbird , which is scheduled to debut in Old Town Alexandria next month - Eat Good Food Group co-founder Meshelle Armstrong is making more work for herself by brainstorming ways to loop them all together. Armstrong, her husband/ Restaurant Eve chef Cathal Armstrong, and Eat Good Food beverage director Todd Thrasher are installing a trio of properties at D.C.'s evolving The Wharf complex, including Asian-themed Kaliwa , Potomac Distilling Company , Thrasher's rum distillery, and TNT Tiki , Potomac's companion watering hole.

