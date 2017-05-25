Team Restaurant Eve Dreams of Connect...

Team Restaurant Eve Dreams of Connecting Alexandria's Hummingbird to D.C's Wharf

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Eater

Although she's currently juggling four new hospitality projects - including riverfront restaurant Hummingbird , which is scheduled to debut in Old Town Alexandria next month - Eat Good Food Group co-founder Meshelle Armstrong is making more work for herself by brainstorming ways to loop them all together. Armstrong, her husband/ Restaurant Eve chef Cathal Armstrong, and Eat Good Food beverage director Todd Thrasher are installing a trio of properties at D.C.'s evolving The Wharf complex, including Asian-themed Kaliwa , Potomac Distilling Company , Thrasher's rum distillery, and TNT Tiki , Potomac's companion watering hole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Wed Non ya 13
shell building in rosehill May 23 taxpayer 1
Fly with safety May 23 FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa May 22 Geezer 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria May 22 grace s 75
Students walk out on Vice President May 22 Jim Biggs 2
John Mcain May 21 patriot 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC