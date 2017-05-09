Suspect involved in armed robbery and...

Suspect involved in armed robbery and carjacking caught in Fairfax County, police said

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Some schools in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County took increased security measures Tuesday as police searched for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery. By 8:30 a.m., police said the suspect had been caught.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine Mon Elsie 3
Elizabeth Warren May 6 Reverend Write 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria May 5 Melissa Carol 72
Health Care May 3 Patriotic Citizen 1
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar May 1 Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters May 1 Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. May 1 Truby 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,898 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC