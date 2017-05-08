Recap: Java Jolt
Thanks so much to the more than two dozen folks who turned out yesterday morning at the Java Jolt, and to those who purchased "Lost Alexandria." As I said in my talk, a million thanks to the wonderful staff at Alexandria Archaeology - Eleanor, Garrett, Ben, Becca, Terri Lee, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Anna, all the volunteers - on down the line.
