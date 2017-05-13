Police: 3 Injured in Shooting at Hote...

Police: 3 Injured in Shooting at Hotel Near Washington, DC

Local news media outlets report that the shooting happened early Saturday at the Extended Stay America hotel in Alexandria, Virginia. Police say a 28-year-old-man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

