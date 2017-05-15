NY man sentenced in Virginia for trying to entice minors
A college graduate student from central New York has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trying to arrange to have sex with children. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Julio Perez-Torres, of Rome in Oneida County, was also sentenced Friday in Alexandria, Virginia, to 20 years of supervised release.
