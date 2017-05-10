NACS Introduces Teri Richman Internsh...

NACS Introduces Teri Richman Internship Program

Thursday

ALEXANDRIA, Va.-- The National Association of Convenience Stores has established an ongoing internship program honoring Teri Richman to perpetuate her passion for growing young talent, exploring new ideas and bettering the industry. The program was announced February 10 at the NACS Leadership Forum in San Francisco.

