MTSI becomes newest full employee-owned contractor
Alexandria, Va.-based Modern Technology Solutions Inc. has become the latest government services contractor in the Washington, D.C. area to transition to a full employee-owned structure. Phacil completed its move to an ESOP structure at the end of last year.
