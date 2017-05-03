MTSI becomes newest full employee-own...

MTSI becomes newest full employee-owned contractor

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Washington Technology

Alexandria, Va.-based Modern Technology Solutions Inc. has become the latest government services contractor in the Washington, D.C. area to transition to a full employee-owned structure. Phacil completed its move to an ESOP structure at the end of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine Wed Patriotic Citizen 2
Health Care Wed Patriotic Citizen 1
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar May 1 Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters May 1 Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. May 1 Truby 1
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... Apr 27 Bill 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Apr 25 StephanieGuzman 71
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC