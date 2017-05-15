Freeman's May 25 British & European Furniture & Decorative Arts Auction offers a diverse and exclusive grouping of over 350 items. The sale opens with furniture and decorative objects from the Estate of Betty Rhoads Wright and includes a beautiful George II mahogany flip-top card table circa 1750 opens the sale, along with several carpets, porcelain figurines and a Lot 8, a Neoclassical ivory mounted giltwood thermometer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.