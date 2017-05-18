Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the business services provider's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|3 hr
|anonymous
|10
|John Mcain
|4 hr
|patriot
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|5 hr
|Ahowa015
|74
|Divert foreign aid
|May 17
|Bert Wytheville
|1
|Elijah Cummings
|May 17
|John Doe CITIZEN
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|May 17
|Bert Prillman
|1
|Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ...
|May 17
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC