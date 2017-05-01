Lost Alexandria: Book Signing at The Old Town Shop
Enjoy a special evening with Alexandria historian Jay Roberts as he shares research from his newest publication,Lost Alexandria." Hot off the press" - this book is well-researched and beautifully illustrated.The book will be on sale at The Old Town Shop , 105 South Union Street, Alexandria Virginia 22314.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jay's Giants Blog.
Add your comments below
