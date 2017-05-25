I confronted a racist at my gym. He d...

I confronted a racist at my gym. He doesna t get to lift in peace.

Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, clashed at the gymp with Professor C. Christine Fair. She says the Old Town Sport & Health club in Alexandria, Va., informed her that it terminated the membership of Spencer following a confrontation in the gym.

