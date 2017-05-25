I confronted a racist at my gym. He doesna t get to lift in peace.
Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, clashed at the gymp with Professor C. Christine Fair. She says the Old Town Sport & Health club in Alexandria, Va., informed her that it terminated the membership of Spencer following a confrontation in the gym.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Bill
|14
|shell building in rosehill
|May 23
|taxpayer
|1
|Fly with safety
|May 23
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|May 22
|Geezer
|12
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|May 22
|grace s
|75
|Students walk out on Vice President
|May 22
|Jim Biggs
|2
|John Mcain
|May 21
|patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC