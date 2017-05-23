Guilty plea entered in thefts from Ma...

Guilty plea entered in thefts from Marine One helicopter fleet

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $100,000 worth of military equipment used to support the Marine One helicopter fleet that transports the president.

