Grand jury subpoenas issued in FBI's Russia investigation
Federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas to associates of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn seeking business records, as part of the ongoing probe of Russian meddling in last year's election, according to people familiar with the matter. CNN learned of the subpoenas hours before President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey.
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bovine
|Wed
|Bert
|4
|Foreign Aid
|Wed
|Bert
|1
|Funding Health Care
|Wed
|Pee wee Herman
|1
|Elizabeth Warren
|May 6
|Reverend Write
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|May 5
|Melissa Carol
|72
|Health Care
|May 3
|Patriotic Citizen
|1
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|2
