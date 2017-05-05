Forget condos. Old Town owners now seek to convert an office building into a boutique hotel.
Count an Old Town Alexandria property owner among those seeking convert largely unleased commercial space into something new.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bovine
|Wed
|Patriotic Citizen
|2
|Health Care
|Wed
|Patriotic Citizen
|1
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|2
|Maxine Waters
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|1
|Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee.
|May 1
|Truby
|1
|Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an...
|Apr 27
|Bill
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 25
|StephanieGuzman
|71
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC