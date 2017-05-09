Food Star on Columbia Pike To Close T...

Food Star on Columbia Pike To Close This Month

With redevelopment just around the corner, the Food Star grocery store on Columbia Pike will close as early as next week according to a sign on its entrance. Its lease at the property is set to expire on May 25. The grocery store is expected to move to 206 W. Glebe Road in Alexandria's Arlandria neighborhood and replace the Foodway currently there.

