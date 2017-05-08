Flynn associates subpoenaed in Russia...

Flynn associates subpoenaed in Russia probe - CNN

11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas seeking business records from people who worked with former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn when he was a private citizen, CNN reported on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO - National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington U.S., February 1, 2017.

