Exorcising Democrats' Confederate His...

Exorcising Democrats' Confederate History

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Intellectual Conservative Politics and Philosophy

Why are progressives clamoring to remove many of America's mementos dedicated to the Old South? Generations later, can remnants of Civil War Democrats cause active psychological "harm"? That seems highly unlikely. However, what's real is the targeting of Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Jefferson Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Intellectual Conservative Politics and Philosophy.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brother sister sex (Dec '11) 1 hr Non ya 13
shell building in rosehill 11 hr taxpayer 1
Fly with safety 14 hr FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa Mon Geezer 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Mon grace s 75
Students walk out on Vice President Mon Jim Biggs 2
John Mcain May 21 patriot 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,865 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC