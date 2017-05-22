Effort to strip Confederate name from US 1 advances new
The effort to rename Jefferson Davis Highway in Alexandria, Virginia moved forward Friday with the appointment of an advisory group to solicit ideas from the public. Alexandria's City Council voted unanimously to strip the name of the president of the Confederacy from U.S. 1, Jefferson Davis Highway eight months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|19 hr
|Geezer
|12
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|20 hr
|grace s
|75
|Students walk out on Vice President
|Mon
|Jim Biggs
|2
|John Mcain
|Sun
|patriot
|1
|Divert foreign aid
|May 17
|Bert Wytheville
|1
|Elijah Cummings
|May 17
|John Doe CITIZEN
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|May 17
|Bert Prillman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC