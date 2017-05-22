Effort to strip Confederate name from...

Effort to strip Confederate name from US 1 advances new

Sunday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

The effort to rename Jefferson Davis Highway in Alexandria, Virginia moved forward Friday with the appointment of an advisory group to solicit ideas from the public. Alexandria's City Council voted unanimously to strip the name of the president of the Confederacy from U.S. 1, Jefferson Davis Highway eight months ago.

