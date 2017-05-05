Donald Trump signs executive order to...

Donald Trump signs executive order to promote religious liberty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The senior official later clarified the order does not suggest that churches or other tax-exempt organizations will be empowered to issue political ads or endorse candidates. While gay rights and people with LGBTQ community groups held up signs in protest, the White House insisted that the order does not include measures allowing government agencies and businesses to deny services to people based on religious freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine Wed Patriotic Citizen 2
Health Care Wed Patriotic Citizen 1
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar May 1 Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters May 1 Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. May 1 Truby 1
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... Apr 27 Bill 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Apr 25 StephanieGuzman 71
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alexandria County was issued at May 05 at 8:35AM EDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,863 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC