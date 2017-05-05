Donald Trump signs executive order to promote religious liberty
The senior official later clarified the order does not suggest that churches or other tax-exempt organizations will be empowered to issue political ads or endorse candidates. While gay rights and people with LGBTQ community groups held up signs in protest, the White House insisted that the order does not include measures allowing government agencies and businesses to deny services to people based on religious freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bovine
|Wed
|Patriotic Citizen
|2
|Health Care
|Wed
|Patriotic Citizen
|1
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|2
|Maxine Waters
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|1
|Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee.
|May 1
|Truby
|1
|Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an...
|Apr 27
|Bill
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 25
|StephanieGuzman
|71
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC