Discuss Capital Regional Trails and more tonight in Alexandria
Coalition Coordinator 2. An East Coast Greenway update from Tom Kaiden, Vice Chair, Board of Trustees East Coast Greenway Alliance, and Chief Operating Officer of the Alexandria Convention & Visitors Association 3. Discussion of City of Alexandria's Vision Zero with Ray Hayhurst, City Transportation Staff 4. Upcoming events and volunteers opportunities a. Bicycle and Pedestrian counts Bikeshare network and invites and welcomes feedback regarding proposed future bikeshare station locations.
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|Simran
|73
|Nelson Message
|Sat
|Bye Bye Birdie
|1
|I Don't Say But It Isn't Me
|Sat
|Big Nelly
|1
|W/H press briefings
|Fri
|George Washington
|1
|Bovine
|May 10
|Bert
|4
|Foreign Aid
|May 10
|Bert
|1
|Funding Health Care
|May 10
|Pee wee Herman
|1
