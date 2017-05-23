DC Capital wraps up fund at $450 mln

DC Capital wraps up fund at $450 mln

DC Capital has closed its second private equity fund at a hard cap of $450 million. DC Capital Partners Fund II will focus on U.S.-based middle-market companies that are in the government services, engineering and construction services sectors.

