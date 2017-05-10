DASH is Offering Students a Summer Pass to Ride DASH all Summer
Alexandria Transit Company is again selling the Student Summer DASH Pass now through August 31, 2017. Alexandria middle and high school students can purchase the pass and use it for unlimited rides on all DASH buses between May 1 and August 31, with a proper student identification card shown at the time of purchase.
