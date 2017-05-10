CNN: Grand Jury Subpoenas Issued In F...

CNN: Grand Jury Subpoenas Issued In FBI Russia Investigation

Curiouser and curiouser. Just before James Comey was fired, CNN received news that subpoenas were issued by a grand jury investigating Flynn's contacts with Russia.

