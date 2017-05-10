Climate change could increase ER visi...

Climate change could increase ER visits for allergy-related asthma

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: EurekAlert!

More children could wind up in hospital emergency rooms suffering from allergy-induced asthma if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and cause longer oak pollen seasons, according to a new study. The new research finds that if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase through the end of this century, the oak pollen season in some areas could extend by up to eight days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda ball 3 hr Tina 1
Bovine Wed Bert 4
Foreign Aid Wed Bert 1
Funding Health Care Wed Pee wee Herman 1
Elizabeth Warren May 6 Reverend Write 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria May 5 Melissa Carol 72
Health Care May 3 Patriotic Citizen 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,960,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC