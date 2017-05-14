China, US seal trade deal as ties warm
Ross says American beef producers have been locked out of China's enormous market since a mad cow scare in 2003. The agreement marked one of the first concrete results of trade discussions that began a month ago, when Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump launched a 100-day action plan on economic cooperation during their meeting at the USA leader's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|22 hr
|Simran
|73
|Nelson Message
|Sat
|Bye Bye Birdie
|1
|I Don't Say But It Isn't Me
|Sat
|Big Nelly
|1
|W/H press briefings
|Fri
|George Washington
|1
|Bovine
|May 10
|Bert
|4
|Foreign Aid
|May 10
|Bert
|1
|Funding Health Care
|May 10
|Pee wee Herman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC