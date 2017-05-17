Blackwall Hitch restaurant unveils 'B...

Blackwall Hitch restaurant unveils 'Blackwall Beauty' oyster

Alexandria, Virginia's waterfront has benefited from a riverside restaurant renaissance, and one of the crown jewels in that rejuvenation is Blackwall Hitch, an oyster and seafood boutique on the docks that has gone one step further in the oyster game with the recent addition to its offerings of the Blackwall Beauty oyster. Harvested from Assateague Island in the Chesapeake, the Blackwall Beauty is named in honor of the great horse traditions of Assateague Island and perhaps the most famous fictional steed of all time, Black Beauty.

