Alexandria schools superintendent to ...

Alexandria schools superintendent to step down

Thursday May 11 Read more: The Washington Post

Alexandria City Schools Superintendent Alvin Crawley will leave his post to become a professor in the Graduate School of Education at George Mason University this summer. Here, he speaks during a forum at Northwestern High School in Prince George's County in 2012, where he was the interim superintendent of the district.

