Alexandria schools superintendent to step down
Alexandria City Schools Superintendent Alvin Crawley will leave his post to become a professor in the Graduate School of Education at George Mason University this summer. Here, he speaks during a forum at Northwestern High School in Prince George's County in 2012, where he was the interim superintendent of the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|Simran
|73
|Nelson Message
|Sat
|Bye Bye Birdie
|1
|I Don't Say But It Isn't Me
|Sat
|Big Nelly
|1
|W/H press briefings
|Fri
|George Washington
|1
|Bovine
|May 10
|Bert
|4
|Foreign Aid
|May 10
|Bert
|1
|Funding Health Care
|May 10
|Pee wee Herman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC