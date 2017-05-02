Alexandria council set to raise tax rate by 5.7 cents, and fees to go up as well

The Alexandria City Council signaled Monday night that it plans to raise the local property tax rate 5.7 cents, an attempt to address years of overcrowded schools, aging buildings, outdated sewers and a still-growing bill for Metro. The proposal, which the council will vote on Thursday evening, will cost the owner of an average Alexandria home about $356 more per year in property taxes, as the rate would rise to $1.13 per $100 of assessed value, the same rate as in neighboring Fairfax County , but higher than Arlington , Prince William and Loudoun counties.

