Alexandria council set to raise tax r...

Alexandria council set to raise tax rate by 5.7 cents, and fees to go up as well

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Alexandria City Council signaled Monday night that it plans to raise the local property tax rate 5.7 cents, an attempt to address years of overcrowded schools, aging buildings, outdated sewers and a still-growing bill for Metro. The proposal, which the council will vote on Thursday evening, will cost the owner of an average Alexandria home about $356 more per year in property taxes, as the rate would rise to $1.13 per $100 of assessed value, the same rate as in neighboring Fairfax County , but higher than Arlington , Prince William and Loudoun counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Mon Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters Mon Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. Mon Truby 1
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... Apr 27 Bill 1
Bovine Apr 25 Me Not Lying Joey 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Apr 25 StephanieGuzman 71
North Korea Apr 24 Marty 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC