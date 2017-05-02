a With Hotel Indigo, rooms with quite a view come to Old Town Alexandria
With views like this, it's no wonder the design of the hotel is understated. The Hotel Indigo, Alexandria's newest hospitality option, opens Wednesday, bringing with it a warehouse-inspired exterior with a modern, mildly nautical interior.
