a With Hotel Indigo, rooms with quite...

a With Hotel Indigo, rooms with quite a view come to Old Town Alexandria

With views like this, it's no wonder the design of the hotel is understated. The Hotel Indigo, Alexandria's newest hospitality option, opens Wednesday, bringing with it a warehouse-inspired exterior with a modern, mildly nautical interior.

