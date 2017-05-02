4 New DC-Area Restaurants and Bars to Try Now
Former White House chef Frank Ruta is back in his old neighborhood along with Aggie Chin, the pastry chef who has been with him since his days at Palena. The French-American stunner is an undeniable splurge-as is the red-wine-sauced burger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bovine
|8 hr
|Patriotic Citizen
|2
|Health Care
|8 hr
|Patriotic Citizen
|1
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Mon
|Gilbert Moore
|2
|Maxine Waters
|Mon
|Gilbert Moore
|1
|Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee.
|Mon
|Truby
|1
|Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an...
|Apr 27
|Bill
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 25
|StephanieGuzman
|71
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC