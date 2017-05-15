3 shot at Alexandria hotel new
Alexandria police said they received a call around 2:20 a.m. about gunshots being fired at the Extended Stay America hotel in the 200 block of Bluestone Road, right off of Eisenhower Avenue. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump
|5 hr
|Citizen
|1
|News paper reporters cannot be trusted
|5 hr
|Citizens
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|Simran
|73
|Nelson Message
|May 13
|Bye Bye Birdie
|1
|I Don't Say But It Isn't Me
|May 13
|Big Nelly
|1
|W/H press briefings
|May 12
|George Washington
|1
|Bovine
|May 10
|Bert
|4
