3 Metro workers forced to avoid oncom...

3 Metro workers forced to avoid oncoming train

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Metro is trying to determine why a train was driven through a work area, forcing three workers to get out of the way. Metro spokeswoman Sherry Ly says no one was hurt when the train entered the work area on Thursday near the Eisenhower Avenue station in Alexandria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa 40 min anonymous 10
John Mcain 1 hr patriot 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 1 hr Ahowa015 74
Divert foreign aid May 17 Bert Wytheville 1
Elijah Cummings May 17 John Doe CITIZEN 1
Nancy Pelosi May 17 Bert Prillman 1
Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ... May 17 Patricia_McGurk 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,180,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC