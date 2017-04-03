WETA Spotlights Neighborhood Restaurants, Hunts for Guest Reviewers

WETA is doubling up on dining coverage in the coming months, expanding on one program that looks into local restaurants from a historical perspective, and readying another based around deploying guest critics to judge each other's go-to eateries. Kevin Harris, vice president and station manager at WETA, told Eater that Neighborhood Eats , which is scheduled to premiere, Friday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m., is the food-focused companion to an earlier project, WETA Neighborhoods .

