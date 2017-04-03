Virginia will undertake a study of marijuana decriminalization this year
Supporters of SB 686, the marijuana decriminalization bill of Sen. Adam P. Ebbin,D-Alexandria, foreground, lined up to speak as Ebbin presented his bill to the Senate Courts of Justice committee at the General Assembly Building in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015. The bill failed to pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian President
|2 hr
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
|Thank you President Trump
|2 hr
|Jimmy crack corn
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|10 hr
|Larry Byrd
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Wed
|Junior Elkins
|64
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|Wed
|Louis Farrakan
|12
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Louis Farrakan
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Apr 1
|bill
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC