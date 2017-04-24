VIDEO: Police officer, woman help sna...

VIDEO: Police officer, woman help snapping turtle cross the road

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

We're not sure why the turtle was trying to cross the road, but we do know it needed some help from a few concerned citizens, a police officer, and a little red wagon. The Prince William County Police Department, posted a video to their Facebook page, April 21, featuring the large tortoise attempting to cross Linton Hall Road near Alexandria, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 3 hr StephanieGuzman 71
North Korea 21 hr Marty 3
Airline Passenger 21 hr Marty 2
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Apr 19 Denise 1
Koreas little fat boi Apr 16 Jess 1
Nancy Pelosi Apr 12 Shakoula Lambrose 1
President Trump Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC