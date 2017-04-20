University of Vienna, Berkeley appeal...

University of Vienna, Berkeley appeal gene-editing patent ruling

FILE PHOTO: A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. The University of California at Berkeley and University of Vienna in Austria have appealed a ruling allowing a research center affiliated with MIT and Harvard to keep valuable patents on a revolutionary gene-editing technology known as CRISPR.

