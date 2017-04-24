Three More Top High Schools Subpoenaed in Admissions Lawsuit
An anti-affirmative action group seeking insight into Harvard's undergraduate admissions processes has subpoenaed three more competitive high schools-in addition to Boston Latin School-in its ongoing lawsuit accusing Harvard of discriminating against Asian Americans. Students for Fair Admissions, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, is requesting depositions from representatives of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Stuyvesant High School, and Monta Vista High School, according to a series of documents filed in court Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bovine
|10 hr
|Me Not Lying Joey
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|14 hr
|StephanieGuzman
|71
|North Korea
|Mon
|Marty
|3
|Airline Passenger
|Mon
|Marty
|2
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Apr 19
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC