Three More Top High Schools Subpoenaed in Admissions Lawsuit

An anti-affirmative action group seeking insight into Harvard's undergraduate admissions processes has subpoenaed three more competitive high schools-in addition to Boston Latin School-in its ongoing lawsuit accusing Harvard of discriminating against Asian Americans. Students for Fair Admissions, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, is requesting depositions from representatives of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Stuyvesant High School, and Monta Vista High School, according to a series of documents filed in court Thursday.

