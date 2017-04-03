This video of a deer jumping over bik...

This video of a deer jumping over biker to cross a road has the Internet glued

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

While man-animal collisions are not new, this dangerous encounter of a motorcyclist with a deer is something you don't see very often. A Youtube video that's being widely shared online by multiple users shows a group of bikers riding along a road - reportedly in the outskirts of Alexandria, Virginia - when suddenly a big deer rushes across the road and jumps over one of the motorcyclists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sun Awi 63
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... Sat Oh No You Di-nt 11
Illegals are criminals Sat bill 3
Harry Reid Sat Heather Largebody 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Sat Valentino 2015 1
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats Mar 31 Eagor 4
Joe Biden Mar 31 Eagor 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC