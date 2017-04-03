This video of a deer jumping over biker to cross a road has the Internet glued
While man-animal collisions are not new, this dangerous encounter of a motorcyclist with a deer is something you don't see very often. A Youtube video that's being widely shared online by multiple users shows a group of bikers riding along a road - reportedly in the outskirts of Alexandria, Virginia - when suddenly a big deer rushes across the road and jumps over one of the motorcyclists.
