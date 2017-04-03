Readers remember the strangeness, bea...

Readers remember the strangeness, beauty and controversy of St. Elizabeths

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events As I mentioned last week, a new exhibit at the National Building Museum - "Architecture of an Asylum: St. Elizabeths, 1852-2017" - is a fascinating look at Washington's famous mental hospital. If you've never been to St. Elizabeths, go see it.

