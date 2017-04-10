Pastor uses bible and Beyonce to reac...

Pastor uses bible and Beyonce to reach all generations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

As Holy Week nears an end, many believers are looking forward to the holiest day on the Christian calendar this Easter Sunday. More than 70 percent of Americans identify as Christian, but less than a third practice regularly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Wed Shakoula Lambrose 66
Nancy Pelosi Wed Shakoula Lambrose 1
President Trump Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
George Bush Apr 8 Boom Boom long time 1
Syrian President Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 3
Thank you President Trump Apr 6 Jimmy crack corn 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Apr 6 Larry Byrd 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,129 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC