New Tech garners attention

Wednesday

New Tech High School will welcome educators from around the world who are interested in seeing how project-based learning is used in the classroom. Representatives from the Department of Defense Education Activity plan to visit CSA-New Tech today and Thursday as part of a study tour, principal Mike Reed said.

