New Kids on the Block

Owner Valeria Ianieri adjusts a merchandise display April 20 at The Old Town Shop at 105 S. Union St. The shop opened last month and will celebrate with a grand opening April 28. Photo by Jeanne Theismann . Susan Nelson and Todd Martz have opened Home On Cameron, a furniture and design shop at 315 Cameron St. An opening night party is set for April 27 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and neighboring shops in the 300 block of Cameron Street will join in with special events that evening.

