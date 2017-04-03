Nation-Now 36 mins ago 4:37 a.m.Why so many married couples are sleeping in separate beds
After waking up from her husband's snoring too many times to count Lilly Grossman decided it was time to sleep in separate bedrooms. Ten years later, Grossman and her husband sleep in separate bedrooms not only at home, but on vacations, and she believes they may have gotten a divorce if she continued to lay awake in the same room with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|2 hr
|Junior Elkins
|64
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|8 hr
|Louis Farrakan
|12
|Nancy Pelosi
|8 hr
|Louis Farrakan
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Apr 1
|bill
|3
|Harry Reid
|Apr 1
|Heather Largebody
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Valentino 2015
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC