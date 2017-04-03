Nation-Now 36 mins ago 4:37 a.m.Why s...

Nation-Now 36 mins ago 4:37 a.m.Why so many married couples are sleeping in separate beds

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

After waking up from her husband's snoring too many times to count Lilly Grossman decided it was time to sleep in separate bedrooms. Ten years later, Grossman and her husband sleep in separate bedrooms not only at home, but on vacations, and she believes they may have gotten a divorce if she continued to lay awake in the same room with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 2 hr Junior Elkins 64
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... 8 hr Louis Farrakan 12
Nancy Pelosi 8 hr Louis Farrakan 1
Illegals are criminals Apr 1 bill 3
Harry Reid Apr 1 Heather Largebody 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Apr 1 Valentino 2015 1
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats Mar 31 Eagor 4
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC