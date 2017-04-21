McAuliffe signs bill forcing faster r...

McAuliffe signs bill forcing faster replacement of Alexandria sewers

Friday Read more: The Washington Post

Signs warn about city sewage where it enters the Potomac River at the Oronoco outfall in Alexandria, Va. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe signed a controversial bill Friday that forces Alexandria to move faster than it planned to replace Old Town's 200-year-old combined sewers, which dump runoff and sewage into the Potomac River after rainstorms.

