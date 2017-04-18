Mattress Recycling Council promotes operations manager

The Mattress Recycling Council , Alexandria, Virginia has promoted Justine Fallon to operations manager to oversee Bye Bye Mattress , a mattress recycling program currently in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Based in the Northeast, Fallon will be responsible for leading MRC's day-to-day operations and managing the program coordinators as they work with their states' municipalities, retailers, transporters and recyclers.

