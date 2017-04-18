Lighting the Way in Alexandria

Lighting the Way in Alexandria

BB&T volunteers Steve Menjivar, Mythri Hanumanthaiah and Erica Lee assemble emergency food backpacks for low income and homeless children April 7 at the Community Lodgings New Brookside Learning Center as part of the BB&T Lighthouse Project. Photo contributed Community Lodgings Volunteer and Development Coordinator Sarah Foote, center, gives a thumbs up to the BB&T volunteers who helped assemble emergency food backpacks April 7 for low income and homeless children.

