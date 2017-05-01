Justice Dept. names new acting national security leader
The Justice Department has named a new acting head of its national security division, which is responsible for overseeing an investigation into potential ties between Russia and the campaign of President Donald Trump. Dana Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor who had been serving as acting deputy attorney general, was named Friday to the national security post.
