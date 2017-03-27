First example of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is going under the hammer

For those looking to secure early a possible collector's item, Barrett-Jackson is hooking you up to the first-ever retail production Camaro ZL1 1LE this week. During an auction on April 7, 2017, at the Barrett-Jackson's Palm Beach event somebody will write a fat check to have this particular pristine example - and best of all, the entire proceeds will benefit United Way, an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit organization focused on education, income, as well as health.

