First example of the Chevrolet Camaro...

First example of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is going under the hammer

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: INAUTONEWS

For those looking to secure early a possible collector's item, Barrett-Jackson is hooking you up to the first-ever retail production Camaro ZL1 1LE this week. During an auction on April 7, 2017, at the Barrett-Jackson's Palm Beach event somebody will write a fat check to have this particular pristine example - and best of all, the entire proceeds will benefit United Way, an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit organization focused on education, income, as well as health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at INAUTONEWS.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sun Awi 63
News More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims... Sat Oh No You Di-nt 11
Illegals are criminals Sat bill 3
Harry Reid Sat Heather Largebody 1
Gen. Mike Flynn Sat Valentino 2015 1
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats Mar 31 Eagor 4
Joe Biden Mar 31 Eagor 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC