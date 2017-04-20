FBI director: Public should be aware agenda-driven fake news
In this March 29, 2017, file photo FBI Director James Comey speaks during the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va. Comey says Americans should be mindful of foreign efforts to undermine confidence in U.S. elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Wed
|Shakoula Lambrose
|66
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
|Syrian President
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
|Thank you President Trump
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 6
|Larry Byrd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC