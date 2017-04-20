Father of accused killer says son was 'wonderful little boy,' but now is 'crazy'
A man charged with killing an 82-year-old Lycoming County man with a shovel wrote in his diary that he was going to Canada to be free. Graham Nicholas Norby-Vardac, 23, of Alexandria, VA., is charged with breaking into the rural home of Donald Kleese Jr. on April 5, killing the 82-year-old and stealing his station wagon, cans of food and $8.75 in coins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|10 hr
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Sun
|Jess
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Apr 16
|Anita1932
|69
|North Korea
|Apr 15
|Bill
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC