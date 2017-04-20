Father of accused killer says son was 'wonderful little boy,' but now is 'crazy'

A man charged with killing an 82-year-old Lycoming County man with a shovel wrote in his diary that he was going to Canada to be free. Graham Nicholas Norby-Vardac, 23, of Alexandria, VA., is charged with breaking into the rural home of Donald Kleese Jr. on April 5, killing the 82-year-old and stealing his station wagon, cans of food and $8.75 in coins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.